Rockford police launch homicide investigation after 46-year-old man was shot and killed

ROCKFORD — A Tuesday morning shooting on the city’s southeast side turned into a homicide, police said.

A 46-year-old man was found shot in the 900 block of 12th Avenue, the Rockford Police Department posted on its Twitter account about 8:45 a.m.

Less than 10 minutes later, the department posted again that the man had died.

The posts did not include any information about the man's identity or whether police had any suspects in the ongoing investigation.

The fatal shooting marks the third homicide in the city this year.

