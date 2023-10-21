Rockford police looking for man connected to 2021 homicide

One Rockford man in is jail, but police are looking for a second man they believe is involved in a 2021 homicide.

According to police, a 38-year-old man, Charles Gholson, was shot to death on Oct. 5, 2021, in the 400 block of South Independence Avenue in Rockford. There were three other shooting victims, police said, all males in their 30s.

The Rockford Police Gang Unit identified two suspects in the shooting — 33-year-old Mario Perkins and 31-year-old Edmond Lilly.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office authorized charges against the two suspects on Oct. 20, 2023.

Perkins is in the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges. Lilly is not in custody at this time.

Both men have been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the whereabouts of Edmond Lilly is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

An anonymous tip, also can be left by texting the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

