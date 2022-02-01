Rockford police say man who fatally shot woman in October 2020 is behind bars

ROCKFORD — A man wanted in connection to the October 2020 fatal shooting of a woman is now behind bars.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of Brandon Taylor, 29, of Rockford.

Taylor, who was booked into the Winnebago County Jail early Tuesday, is the third person arrested in connection to the Oct. 8, 2020, death of Tammy Gonzalez.

Police said the 46-year-old woman was fatally shot during a robbery attempt in the alley of the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.

Nakeithian Johnson, 31, of Rockford, was booked into the jail on Jan. 20, 2021, on charges of first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.

Dory Love, 40, of Rockford, was booked into the jail on June 17 and is being held on multiple charges including first-degree murder, home invasion, two counts of aggravated battery and other charges.

