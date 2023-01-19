Rockford police officer charged with battery for second time in three years

A Rockford police officer faces two counts of misdemeanor battery stemming from an arrest that happened last May.

Officer Frank A. Fabiani faces up to one year in jail on the charges, according to Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley.

According to a news release sent out by Hanley's office, the incident happened on May 14, 2022.

Officer Fabiani was responding to a call for police service, during which he was assisting with the arrest of Alize Jones.

While Jones was handcuffed, Fabiani pushed Jones' head into a glass window, causing the window to break, according to Hanley.

Jones suffered head and shoulder injuries following the incident, Hanley said.

Aside from one year in jail, Fabiani also faces up to two years probation and a maximum fine of $2,500.

This is the second time Officer Fabiani faces misdemeanor battery charges.

In 2020, Fabiani was charged with battery following the arrest of William “Sage” Patrick Gettings, an activist who had been accused of resisting arrest, spitting on an officer and trying to take Fabiani's gun out of its holster.

Authorities said Gettings had not complied with the Fabiani's commands during a traffic stop before a confrontation ensued. Later, charges against Gettings were dropped and charges of battery were filed against Fabiani.

The charges against Fabiani were later dropped by Hanley, saying there wasn't enough evidence to support charges against the officer.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford police officer Frank Fabiani charged with battery