Rockford Police: Shooting at high school 'looks to be false report'

The Rockford Police Department believes reports of a shooting at East High School in Rockford are false.

The police department tweeted about a large police presence at the school Wednesday morning around 8:40 a.m.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting but it "looks to be a false report."

The police department said officers are clearing the building to investigate.

We'll continue to provide updates as they become available.

Large police presence at East High School for reports of a shooting. At this time, we are working on confirming details, but it looks to be a false report. We are clearing the building as we speak and further updates will be posted here. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 12, 2023

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford Police: Shooting at East High school 'looks to be false report'