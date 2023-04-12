Rockford Police: Shooting at high school 'looks to be false report'

Rockford Register Star
·1 min read

The Rockford Police Department believes reports of a shooting at East High School in Rockford are false.

The police department tweeted about a large police presence at the school Wednesday morning around 8:40 a.m.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting but it "looks to be a false report."

The police department said officers are clearing the building to investigate.

We'll continue to provide updates as they become available.

