Rockford Public Schools could seek 'Walmart' tax to pay for construction, mental health

Shopping trips in Winnebago County could become a little more expensive under a plan under consideration at Rockford Public Schools.

A week after expressing support for a property tax increase on new growth for the coming year, school district leaders weighed the pros and cons of a new sales tax that could fund construction and technology needs as well as school resource officers, social workers and counselors.

Voters would have to approve the tax at the ballot box before the district could implement it. The increase could be anywhere from .25% to 1% on top of the county's existing 8.75% rate

The tax is being billed as a way schools can reduce property taxes and lower interest payments, but it would make purchasing everyday items and eating out more expensive.

An expert recently told Rockford Public Schools officials that an Illinois law approved in 2007 gave schools the ability to seek voter approval for a countywide school facilities sales tax. It is a rare chance for public schools in Illinois to tap a funding source other than property taxes.

So far, 57 counties across the state have adopted the sales tax.

Rockford Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Greg Brown said the discussion comes as the school system pursues a new five-year facility masterplan. Brown said sales taxes could be an alternative way to fund the plan other than property taxes.

"I worked over in Belvidere, and we actually put this in place in Boone County," Brown told school board members. "It has been very successful over there. They actually haven't used it for construction in Boone County. They've used it to abate real estate taxes, which is another use of this money. You can actually abate your bond and your interest payments through the the facility sales tax."

Money generated by the tax is limited to building schools, adding on to school facilities or doing maintenance. It can be used to build a parking lot, new athletic facility, repair a roof or fix a safety issue. It can also be used to pay off bonds used for capital improvements.

It can't be spent on things like computers, buses or text books. Nor can it be spent on salaries for teachers, administrators or staff — with the exception of school police officers and mental health professionals.

Ann Noble of Stifel Public Finance told Rockford School Board members that if school boards representing at least half the students in the county approve a resolution backing the sales tax, the regional superintendent must certify a referendum question that would seek voter approval for the tax. A simple majority is enough to approve the new tax.

Money generated by the tax is divvied up among the county's public schools systems based on student enrollment. Each school district has control over how the money is spent.

A new countywide 1% sales tax would, for example, generate an estimated $23.9 million a year for Rockford Public Schools with its 27,513 students, $5.4 million for the Harlem School District and its 6,178 students, and $1.6 million for Hononegah and its 1,890 students.

Noble said some call it a "Walmart tax" because it is a retail sales tax. It does not apply to wholesale goods, groceries, medicines, services or titled vehicles like cars, boats or ATVs.

"It taxes basically anything you buy at Walmart," Noble said. "You go to Walmart, you buy a pair of jeans, it's taxed. You go to Walmart, buy a soda, it's taxed. It's a basic retail sales tax. Restaurant food is taxed."

