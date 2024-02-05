Who should be the Rockford Register Star Student of the Week for Feb. 5-9?

Nominations are in for the Rockford Register Star's Student of the Week.

We asked area high schools to nominate a student for Student of the Week based on academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, character, public service and participation in clubs and activities.

We will publish a list of Student of the Week finalists every Monday at rrstar.com and every Tuesday in the Rockford Register Star. Readers will get a chance to vote in our online poll for who they think deserves the title of Student of the Week. You can vote as many times as you want until noon Thursday.

More: Who should be the Rockford area's Student of the Week for Jan. 29-Feb. 2? Vote here

Nominees include a quiz bowl champ, an FFA president, an aspiring business major, an honor roll student, a student advisory council member and a National Merit Finalist.

Here are this week's nominees:

David Bertolasi, Belvidere

David Bertolasi

David Bertolasi of Belvidere High School is an outstanding quiz bowler with a lot of strong character traits. He’s humble and works constantly with a focus to improve his game. He started by playing as a freshman at the NAQT Online National Championship. He finished tied for fifth at Scobol Solo 2023 at Barrington High School, in a field of over 100 players. He is competing at the NAQT 2024 IPNCT. He continues to set records for individual tossups during WTVO’s Stateline Quiz Bowl. He has an undaunted explosiveness to his buzzing when he really knows something.

Holly Daly, Pecatonica

Holly Daly

Holly Daly of Pecatonica High School is the Pecatonica FFA president as well as a member of band and National Honor Society at Pecatonica. She has taken multiple AP classes and is on the superior honor roll. Recently, she competed at the Job Interview Career Development Event competition through FFA and placed in top 2 and will advance to Districts in May. Also in October, she and a few other FFA members competed in the Ag Sales Competition and placed first in Section and fourth at Districts.

Donavan Hanserd, Boylan

Donavan Hansard

Boylan Catholic High School senior Donavan Hanserd is a high-achieving academic student and athlete. He has a 4.3 GPA and was the school's running back in football and a member of the track team. He plans to major in business and has received offers from the universities of Arizona, Iowa and Missouri.

Rasheed Johnson, Boylan

Rasheed Johnson

Boylan Catholic High School senior Rasheed Johnson has been an honor roll student every semester as well as an outstanding athlete in football and track. Sports are important to him, but so are his academics. He leads by example and is a kind, considerate, and a caring role model for his peers and younger student-athletes. As a student Rasheed is very curious, an engaged listener, loves to participate, and asks great questions during class. He is also one to reach out to others and include everyone in a conversation.

Riley Kegley, Guilford

Riley Kegley

Guilford High School sophomore Riley Kegley is a student-athlete who excels at both. He is a member of the Principal Student Advisory Council. He started and leads the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) organization for Guilford. Riley has a passion for his Guilford community, and he continually strives to make the school a better place for all students. He is truly a one of a kind Guilford Viking.

Huan Lin, Auburn

Huan Lin

Huan Lin, a senior at Auburn High School, is a member of the school's Gifted Academy and is currently tied for first in class rank. Huan has been recognized as a National Merit Finalist for his 2023 SAT score. Beyond academics, Huan is also a captain and mainstay of the reigning state champion of Auburn's Scholastic Bowl team . He also participates in tennis, cross country, and chess for the Knights. Outside of school, he tutors other students in math and science. He spent last summer on the campus of Stanford University enrolled in dual credit courses to enrich his knowledge of computer science and physics. Huan is a pleasant, friendly, humble young man with a diverse group of friends.

Chris Green is a Rockford Register Star general assignment reporter. He can be reached at 815-987-1241, via email at cgreen@rrstar.com and Twitter @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Vote for Rockford Register Star Student of the Week for Feb. 5-9