The Rockford Register Star's Thanksgiving edition lands Wednesday. Here's what to expect

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and that means spending time with loved ones, cooking and feasting, watching football, and, most importantly, giving thanks.

For us in the news business, Thanksgiving also means the biggest newspaper of the year.

Like the typical Thanksgiving spread, this year's special Thanksgiving edition of the Rockford Register Star will offer something for everyone.

And it will arrive on doorsteps and newsstands on Wednesday instead of Thursday, giving readers a whole extra day to enjoy all of the stories and bonus material.

More: Rockford refugees embrace American culture with Thanksgiving celebrations

Here's some of what you can expect in our special Thanksgiving edition.

Register Star sports reporter Matt Trowbridge delivers a trio of stories revolving around some of Thanksgiving's most popular themes — family, football and thankfulness. Trowbridge takes a nostalgic look back at the greatest high school football coaches the Rockford area has ever seen. He showcases local sports families and catches up with a local athlete on a road to recovery.

In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, reporter Chris Green has been all over the Rockford area from the homeless shelter preparing to help people cope with what can be an emotional day to the church kitchen brushing the dust off their recipes to feed 1,000 people to the Stroll on State workshop where dozens of volunteers have been spending weekends getting ready for the city's special day.

Wonder how much Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost you this year? Reporter Jim Hagerty takes a look a food prices as the holiday approaches. He also visits with several small businesses as they get ready for one of the biggest shopping days of their calendar — Small Business Saturday.

Reporter Jeff Kolkey explores family dynamics and how to avoid Thanksgiving Day feuds regardless of where family members stand on hot-button issues. Experts give practical advice for families on opposite sides of party lines as they navigate a peaceful evening around the table.

Sports reporter Jay Taft visits a topic few want to think about on Thanksgiving — making weight. That's right. Every year when Thanksgiving rolls around and the houses smell like roasted turkey and sweet potatoes and kitchen counters are lined with pies, wrestling season has just begun and that means dozens of athletes across the Rockford area are watching what they put on their plate and most certainly saying no to seconds and thirds.

The special edition comes with its own 12-page bonus section filled with recipes, a gift guide and games and puzzles, including the giant crossword.

Shoppers also will find circulars with the latest holiday and Black Friday deals.

Thursday's newspaper will be an e-edition, found at rrstar.com/eNewspaper. For breaking news on the holiday, be sure to check rrstar.com for the latest. Home delivery returns on Friday.

We hope you enjoy our special Thanksgiving edition, and from all of us at the Rockford Register Star to all of our readers — Happy Thanksgiving.

Corina Curry is the news director of the Rockford Register Star and Freeport Journal-Standard.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: The Rockford Register Star's Thanksgiving edition lands Wednesday