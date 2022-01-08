ROCKFORD — A man and a woman, both from Rockford, have been arrested for striking a Rockford firefighter and a Rockford police officer.

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers responded about 7 p.m. to the 900 block of 11th Street for a report of a battery against a Rockford firefighter. The firefighter was transported to a local hospital where the firefighter was treated and released.

More: Rockford police chief says juvenile crime is 'out of control'

The suspect, Jeremiah Span, 18, of Rockford, was not at the scene when officers arrived, police said, but he was located later and taken into custody.

When he was taken into custody, Fajah Span, 24, of Rockford, struck a police officer in the face, police said in a news release.

Jeremiah has been charged with aggravated battery to a firefighter and Fajah has been charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Jeremiah Span with aggravated battery to a firefighter and Fajah Span with aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Shaquil Manigault: smanigault@gannett.com; @RRstarShaquil

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford residents arrested for striking firefighter, police officer