Rockford residents say new 'Community Champion' awards are a long time coming

Since the 1970s, a Rockford-area individual and an organization have been honored for exemplifying excellence in community service at the annual Excalibur & Excelsior Awards ceremony.

Those award recipients now have company, as “Community Champion” Awards were presented Thursday to four recipients during the 2023 event at Prairie St. Brewing Co. in Rockford.

The new awards are open to individuals, organizations or groups, something some say is a long time coming.

“We have a lot of residents who are doing wonderful things,” said 13th Ward Ald. Jeff Bailey. “And sometimes they aren’t recognized. We have a lot of talented people in our community. I have a lot of hope.”

Lynette Knodle holds the Ogle County Community Champion award for Serenity Hospice & Home during the Excelsior and Excalibur awards on Dec. 14, 2023, at Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford.

More: Community Champions: Meet the 4 Rockford-area recipients recognized for giving back

This inaugural Community Champions are Belvidere’s Build-a-Bike program, the Freeport Art Museum, Serenity Hospice & Home, of Oregon, Illinois, and Rockford Ald. Frank Beach.

“I am hopelessly in love with this city called Rockford, Illinois,” Beach said. “It is a wonderful place to work, to play, to worship and to raise a family. And I am grateful.”

Joan Lodge, grant administrator and community liaison at Rosecrance, said the new awards are a way to honor what servants like Beach give back to the region.

“It's their life's work," Lodge said. "They have given so much of their dedication to provide purpose in their life. But it also contributes to the community as whole."

Don Czyzyk, marketing and public relations director at Hoo Haven, an Excelsior Award finalist, said an enhanced emphasis on those who give back adds value to the award program.

“Adding four more (awards) to the two we already have is great," Czyzyk said. "It's a way to show our appreciation and our support for things that are community oriented, and that's awesome."

Thursday's awards were presented by the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, in partnership with the Rockford Register Star and the Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence.

The Community Foundation serves Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago counties.

“There is amazing work being done in every corner of our region,” said Community Foundation of Northern Illinois President Dan Ross. “Tonight is a celebration.”

Launched in 1971 by the Rockford Register Star, the Excalibur Award honors an individual who exemplifies excellence in community service. It was joined in 1979 by the Excelsior Award, which honors an organization of the same merit.

Past Excalibur Award winners include rocket scientist and community activist Rudy Valdez, former Winnebago County State’s Attorney and United Way CEO Paul Logli and the late Webbs Norman, who served as executive of the Rockford Park District from 1972 to 2006.

Organizations that have won the Excelsior Award include Carpenter’s Place, Rockford Rescue Mission, La Voz Latina and the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Jim Hagerty covers business, growth and development and other general news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford community celebrates new 'Community Champion' awards