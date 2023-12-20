Rockford residents will need to ditch their snow shovels for umbrellas this Christmas

If a brand new snowblower is in a box under a Christmas tree, you won't have to rush to assemble it.

The only precipitation likely to be falling on Christmas Day is rain as there is a 50% to 60% chance of it with a high temperature topping out at 50 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Zachary Yack.

Once again, the Rockford region and the rest of the state will have a green Christmas.

While there was still 2 inches of snow on the ground last year on Christmas Day in Rockford, the last time a measurable amount of snow fell on Christmas Day in Rockford was in 2013 when 0.8 inches fell. The last time an inch or more of snow fell on Christmas Day in Rockford was in 1962, when 1.2 inches was reccorded, Yack said.

Thursday is the first day of winter, and the National Weather Service's long-range outlook for the season is calling for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the country will experience an El Nino winter, which is when winter temperatures are warmer than normal across the northern half of the country and colder than normal over most of the southern states.

An El Nino weather event occurs when surface water in the equatorial Pacific becomes warmer than average and east winds blow weaker than normal. The opposite condition is called La Niña, when the water is cooler than normal, and the east winds are stronger.

The fact that no snow boots were needed this fall and likely won't be needed this month is not a total surprise. According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, last month was the 47th-consecutive November and the 537th-consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average.

North America had its second-warmest November while Oceania had its fifth-warmest November.

According to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, there is a greater than 99% chance that 2023 will rank as Earth’s warmest year on record.

