Rockford restaurant nabs state honor, owner has mixed feelings

It's been five years since Emily Christensen opened The Norwegian restaurant on Rockford's northwest side.

Today, the Nordic-themed eatery is recognized as one of the most exemplary small businesses in the state after being named into the Illinois Made Program earlier this week.

Each year, the Illinois Office of Tourism selects a group of local businesses for the program, those that "exemplify the authentic experiences and innovative products that make Illinois an incredible destination to explore for residents and visitors."

"I am very proud of our staff," Christensen said. "We work very hard, and I am very grateful."

But, Christensen said being one of 48 Illinois small businesses honored this year comes with mixed feelings.

After following the state's COVID-19 in 2020 and closing her restaurant, Christensen reopened in 2021 according to state guidelines. However, because she laid off her employees during the shutdown and they filed for unemployment benefits, her unemployment insurance rates have skyrocketed.

"So far, I've paid more than $70,000, to the state," Christensen said. "It's a crippling number."

She said 7% of her payroll now goes to the Illinois Department of Employment Security to cover rate increases and penalties.

"We followed the rules set by the state," she said. "We let that guide all of our decisions. And now it's the state that is punishing us," she said.

Christensen has been in contact with state lawmakers about a federal grant that would take care of what is owed by restaurants. Because those funds have not been secured, she says the only thing she can do is continue to pay the state and work her business like she's always done regardless of how many awards she wins.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a release that the 2023 Illinois Made class is the most diverse one yet, highlighted by several women-owned businesses, LGBTQ-owned businesses and those owned by people of color.

"In every corner of our state, people from all walks of life are creating delicious food and sharing expert craftsmanship," Pritzker said. "Illinois is sending out the message loud and clear that our state is open for business, and it’s the perfect place for businesses big and small to call home.”

Christensen said there have been many people in Rockford who've supported her business staunchly through a three-year building renovation, the pandemic and now her fight to keep the lights on.

"The RACVB — they are our number one supporter," she said. "They are the best. We get support from our neighbors, a big support crew. The real story is about them."

The Norwegian is at 1402 N. Main St. On Friday, Dec. 15, the alley behind the restaurant will be transformed into a Nordic fishing village for this year's Snømarket is an annual holiday party. There with vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, games and an array of Nordic food.

Jim Hagerty covers business, growth and development and other general news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford's Norwegian restaurant owner says 'Maker' honor a dubious one