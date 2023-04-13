Rockford school shooting hoax, followed by whirlwind of rumors caused uncertainty, panic

People comfort each other on the lawn outside East High School on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, after a report of a shooting at the school in Rockford. The report was false, part of a nationwide prank.

Police and school district officials were able to determine pretty quickly Wednesday morning that a report of an active shooter at East High School was false — but not fast enough for some parents.

Dozens of parents rushed to the school after hearing rumors of an active shooter and after seeing and hearing squad cars and fire trucks from all over the city rush to the school.

Between the time of the school lockdown, shortly after 8 a.m., until the 10 a.m. media briefing, the rumor mill had reached full bore.

Parents Neil Swangren and Lauren Duque were just two of hundreds of parents riding an emotional rollercoaster that morning, fueled in part by rumors being spread across the community.

"We've heard it was a false police report. We heard there was an intruder on the third floor. Someone said security walked out the day before, but the superintendent said that wasn't true. And then we heard it started on a school bus and kids ran inside," Swangren said. "We don't know what to believe."

Swangren and Duque were among the frightened parents who gathered on the front lawn of the school, anxiously waiting to know something definitive about the welfare of their son, Ashton, and other students.

"I just want my baby back," Duque said.

The false active shooter call came into the 911 center at 8:17 a.m. Police were dispatched at 8:18 a.m. and arrived on scene at 8:20 a.m.

At 8:39 a.m., Rockford police tweeted:

"Large police presence at East High School for reports of a shooting. At this time, we are working on confirming details, but it looks to be a false report. We are clearing the building as we speak and further updates will be posted here."

Police searched the entire school before the active shooter call was deemed a hoax and the lockdown was lifted.

Rockford Superintendent Ehren Jarrett said the last thing he wanted to do was add to parents' fears and frustrations.

"That's a tough spot because we didn't want to put out inaccurate information," Jarrett said. "We had heard pretty quickly that this was a potential hoax, but to say it was and then to have it not be that was a bigger risk.

"It's always a fine line we walk of any information versus accurate information."

The incident took place shortly after students began taking the SAT, exams taken by juniors to help determine student achievement levels, also used to apply to colleges.

The test has been rescheduled.

The Illinois State Police said as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, 19 counties throughout the state had received a swatting call, a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

Anyone with information regarding the prank call made in Rockford is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

