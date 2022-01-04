Rockford shooting injures two students in Auburn High School parking lot

ROCKFORD — Two 17-year-old Auburn High School students were shot Tuesday as they sat in a vehicle in the school's parking lot, police said.

Rockford police

The students are male and female and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police announced the shooting via Twitter and stated a car suspected to be involved in the shooting was located and three individuals were taken into custody.

Rockford Public Schools said surrounding schools were placed on lockdown.

No other information has been released.

