Rockford woman accused of making nearly 700 911 hang up calls in one week

A Rockford woman was taken into custody Thursday after she allegedly made nearly 700 911 hang up phone calls in a week.

Theresa J. Lones, 19, was taken into custody at a home in the 1200 block of Gleasman Road by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the sheriff's office 911 center began receiving numerous 911 hang up calls from the same phone number on Thursday, Aug. 31.

From Aug. 31 through Sept. 6, Lones allegedly made a total of 694 911 hang up calls, according to the sheriff's office.

“False emergency calls not only waste precious resources, but also jeopardize the safety of those in genuine need ofassistance,” Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said in a news release.

The sheriff's office did not provide any kind of motive for Lones and all of the phone calls.

Lones has been charged with false alarm/complaint to 911.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford woman allegedly makes 694 911 hang up calls in one week