Rockford woman, child OK after fire, 4 people charged with arson

Four people have been charged after a car fire led to a house fire in Rockford last year.

Connie Gille, 46, Jesse Ohern, 28, Joe Pumilia, 32 and John Redwine, 25, have been charged with aggravated arson, residential arson, arson to property and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson.

The Rockford Fire Department said the fire happened on Sept. 3 in the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

Authorities said a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when authorities arrived on scene. The fire from the car led to the house being on fire.

A woman and her child were inside the home at the time of the fire, according to the fire department. Both were able to leave the home uninjured.

Gille, Ohern and Redwine are all in custody, but Pumilia remains at large.

Damage from the fire was estimated to be $50,000, authorities said.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Four face arson charges after car fire in Rockford, Illinois