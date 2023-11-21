Rockford woman found guilty of murdering man in 2020

A Rockford woman has been found guilty on first-degree murder charges.

Dameria Giwa-Finley, 28, was found guilty of the murder of Diandre Grant in September 2020.

Authorities said Grant was stabbed multiple times in his chest and legs. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Giwa-Finley told police at the scene that Grant came inside the apartment and collapsed so she called 911.

Giwa-Finley was identified as a suspect throughout the course of the investigation, according to authorities.

Giwa-Finley is punishable by 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

