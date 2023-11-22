Rockford's $322M road plan includes removal of downtown one-ways, Whitman interchange

A proposed $322.4 million five-year 2024 Capital Improvement Program is designed to touch every quadrant of the city and invest in major road projects while putting more money into repairing the worst neighborhood streets.

Rockford City Administrator Todd Cagnoni said the plans include money for the multiyear reconstruction of the 11th Street corridor and Whitman Street.

The city is removing bridges and converting Ninth and Sixth streets — often called the "Whitman Street interchange" — into two-way roads. And it is also converting Church and Main streets into two-way roads through downtown.

"Those are all transformative projects," Cagnoni said.

Officials say the five-year plan covers 2024 to 2028 and would be the largest in city history if approved by Rockford City Council.

It would eclipse last year's plan which included the reconstruction of Charles Street and totaled $311.2 million, including road, bridge, infrastructure and water projects. Most of the funding comes from a 1% road and infrastructure sales tax and motor fuel taxes.

Those revenue sources are being leveraged to attract tens of millions in state and federal transportation grants.

Here are some of the highlights of the 2024 plan.

Whitman Street

Cars drive by the intersection of Whitman Street and North Main Street on Tuesday, Nov. 2023.

Whitman Street would undergo a $9 million reconstruction from the Rock River to Underwood Street next year, under the proposal. The project will paid for from the city's collection of road sales taxes.

Church & Main Streets

Cars drive down Church Street on Tuesday, Nov. 2023.

Talked about for years, plans are to finally convert one-way areas of Church and Main streets into two-way streets in downtown Rockford between Cedar and John streets.

The estimated $9 million project would be paid for with $2.5 million in local sales taxes and $6.5 million in state funding. Illinois Route 2 would be transferred to Church Street.

11th Street

Cars drive by the intersection of 11th Street and Harrison Street on Tuesday, Nov. 2023.

Officials say the 11th Street corridor has some of the worst road conditions in the city and has been the scene of fatal pedestrian accidents.

Under the 2024 plan, it will undergo a $20 million reconstruction in three phases. The first phase from Harrison to 18th Avenue is estimated to cost $10 million and is expected to proceed in 2025, the $9 million second phase will run from Harrison Avenue to Charles Street in 2026 and the final $1 million phase from U.S. Bypass 20 to Harrison would proceed in 2027.

Eleventh Street would be reduced from four to three lanes. Pedestrian and bicycle amenities would be added.

Sixth and Ninth Streets (Whitman Street Interchange)

Rockford's 2024 Capital Improvement Program includes plans to convert Sixth and Ninth Streets, part of the Whitman Street Interchange, into two-way streets and remove the Third Street bridge over Sixth Street. It is part of a multi-year plan to remove failing infrastucture.

The CIP includes a multi-part plan to continue the removal of a series of bridges and ramps that are commonly referred to as the Whitman Street Interchange.

In all, the project is expected to cost about $14.5 million. In addition to removing ramps nearing the end of their useful life, Sixth and Ninth streets will be resurfaced and converted for two-way traffic from 23rd Avenue to State Street. Third, Sixth, Ninth and Longwood streets would be reconstructed north of State Street.

The project should be done sometime in 2027. It will be paid for with a combination of local sales taxes, motor fuel taxes and federal funding.

Neighborhood Program boost

Rockford would increase how much funding it devotes to residential streets as part of the 2024 by $500,000 annually. It would mean resurfacing another 80 blocks in addition to the roughly 100 blocks it resurfaces in neighborhoods a year now.

That allocation includes about $5 million spread across all 14 wards of the city and an additional $2 million directed to the neighborhood streets in the worst condition.

