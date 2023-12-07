The Rockheads helping Beaver County youngsters

CENTER TWP. ― The RockHeads want to make Christmas a little better for local children.

The RockHeads, by the way, are Rocco Martini and Jordan Whitehead. They’re long-time friends and major contributors to Central Valley High School’s WPIAL championship football team in 2014.

So, in the spirit of the giving season, they’re asking for donations in the form of new and unwrapped toys that will benefit local youngsters.

The RockHeads’ toy drive will be accepting physical toy and monetary donations that will be donated to the Salvation Army Aliquippa Corp.

“Jordan and I have been friends since we were like 4 or 5 years old,” Martini said. “We’ve often talked about a way we can benefit our community and sort of give back. So, this year we decided to put some action into it.

“We’re just trying to do something good for the community.”

Martini, who now works in the health and safety department at the Shell cracker plant in Potter Township, figured a catchy name might help the cause.

“We thought about a unique name,” said Martini, who has returned to his alma mater in recent years as an assistant football coach. “Obviously, RockHeads comes from my first name and Jordan’s last name.”

Also, it sure doesn’t hurt the cause that Whitehead is Beaver County’s only current player in the National Football League. He’s a safety for the New York Jets.

"Hopefully this year, there won't be a kid in the county without a gift to open on Christmas Day," Whitehead said. "That's our goal."

Anyone wishing to donate to the RockHead’s Toy Drive can do so by dropping off a toy at three locations in the Aliquippa/Center Township area. Those locations are: Center Township Sanitary Department; Sisk Chiropratic in Monaca; and Aliquippa City Hall.

Monetary donations can also be made on Cash App at $RockHeadsToyDrive and Venmo @RockHeads-ToyDrive.

"So far, we've received many generous donations for the toy drive. We are very thankful for that," Martini said.

For more information, contact Martini by phone at 724-601-4356 or online at RoccoMartini.com/ToyDrive.

