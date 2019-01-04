Is Rockhopper Exploration plc’s (LON:RKH) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I will go over a basic overview of the stock’s financial health, which I believe provides a ballpark estimate of their financial health status.

Is financial flexibility worth the lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. The lack of debt on RKH’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if RKH is a high-growth company. A revenue growth in the teens is not considered high-growth. RKH’s revenue growth of 10% falls into this range. More capital can help the business grow faster. If RKH is not expecting exceptional future growth, then the decision to avoid may cost shareholders in the long term.

Can RKH pay its short-term liabilities?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Rockhopper Exploration has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. Looking at RKH’s US$16m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$62m, with a current ratio of 3.93x. However, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

Having no debt on the books means RKH has more financial freedom to keep growing at its current fast rate. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Going forward, its financial position may be different. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure RKH has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Rockhopper Exploration to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

