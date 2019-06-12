Rockies' 3B Arenado hit by pitch, leaves game

Colorado Rockies All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado left Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs after he was hit in the left arm by a pitch from left-hander Cole Hamels.

Arenado went to one knee after he was plunked in the third inning and appeared to say something to Hamels from the home-plate area after getting to his feet. He then turned his attention toward the Cubs dugout as home-plate umpire Roberto Ortiz intervened.

The Rockies were trailing 5-0 in the finale of a three-game series when Arenado was hit by the pitch. He hit a home run in the first game of the series Monday.

Arenado played one more inning after getting his arm wrapped near his elbow, but was replaced by Ryan McMahon in the fifth inning. He was diagnosed with a left forearm contusion and is considered day-to-day.

The four-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove winner at third base is batting .330 this season with 17 home runs and 57 RBIs. He entered the day with a major league-leading 86 hits.

