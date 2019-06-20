Rockies SS Story (thumb) placed on IL

The Colorado Rockies placed shortstop Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained right thumb.

Initial X-rays taken after Wednesday night's victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks were negative, but an MRI exam on Thursday confirmed the injury.

Story was attempting a headfirst slide into second base in the sixth inning when he jammed his thumb.

Of particular concern is that it is the same thumb Story injured late in the 2016 season. He came away with a torn ligament that time and underwent season-ending surgery. He missed the last two months of what had been a spectacular rookie season.

Story is batting .294 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs this season as the Rockies have turned into one of the hottest teams in baseball. After starting the season 3-12, they are 36-22 since April 14 and are in second place in the National League West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Story has been a key component to a Rockies offense that has posted six consecutive games with at least 12 hits to match a franchise record set in 1998.

To replace him on the 25-man roster, the Rockies recalled infielder Brendan Rodgers from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Rodgers, 22, made his major league debut on May 17. He has batted .246 with seven RBIs in 21 games with Colorado.

