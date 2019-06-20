Rockies' Story set for MRI on right thumb

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is set to undergo an MRI on his right thumb Thursday, after coming away with an injury in Wednesday night's victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Story was attempting a headfirst slide into second base in the sixth inning when the injury occurred. Initial X-rays were negative Wednesday night and the injury was diagnosed as a jammed right thumb.

Of particular concern is that it is the same thumb Story injured late in the 2016 season. Story came away with a torn UCL in his thumb that time and had to undergo season-ending surgery. He missed the last two months of what had been a spectacular rookie season.

"It's been in my mind, for sure," Story told reporters after Wednesday's game. "All positive thoughts here, for sure, for me. That's how it happened in '16, but you really don't know until the MRI comes back, and that's really the final say. Good that the X-rays were negative. Good thoughts and good vibes from me."

Story is batting .294 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs this season as the Rockies have turned into one of the hottest teams in baseball. After starting the season 3-12, they are 36-22 since April 14 and are in second place in the National League West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Story has been a key component to a Rockies offense that has posted six consecutive games with at least 12 hits to match a franchise record set in 1998.

