Rockin’ Cigar Bar & Grill reaches settlement with El Paso County to reopen

Rockin’ Cigar Bar & Grill reopened Tuesday after reaching a settlement with authorities over allegations of criminal activities at the bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

After the settlement between the bar and the state of Texas and the El Paso County Attorney's Office was reached, it was granted Tuesday, Dec. 7, by 210th District Court Judge Alyssa Perez.

Rockin' Cigar Bar and Grill owner Frank Ricci reached a settlement with authorities allowing him to reopen the location in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

The civil lawsuit filed by the El Paso County Attorney's Office that resulted in the bar being temporarily shut down Nov. 24 was dismissed as part of the settlement.

Rockin' Cigar Bar and Grill owner Frank Ricci could not immediately be reached for comment by phone.

The temporary restraining order obtained by the county to close the bar was set to expire Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, the Rockin' Cigar Bar and Grill at 226 Cincinnati Ave. reopened Tuesday.

The bar was accused of fostering a lawless atmosphere with repeated allegations of violence, drug sales by bar staff, underage drinking and a DJ encouraging crowds to chant "(expletive) the police" when officers entered, according to documents filed by county prosecutors.

Other allegations included two reported sexual assaults in which women suspected their drinks were tampered with while at the bar in 2018 and 2019. In one case, a woman woke up in her parked car without her underwear, police reports stated.

The shutdown also came after a Nov. 21 shooting involving Fort Bliss soldiers.

The bar is one of several locations designated by the military as off-limits due to the locations being deemed "detrimental to welfare of service members."

The settlement sets several requirements the bar must meet to reopen and stay open.

Settlement requirements

As part of the settlement, several conditions, including security improvements, are required, according to the settlement agreement.

• The bar must hire security guards or a security company licensed by the state.

• For three months after the reopening of the bar, at least two security guards must be working from 9 p.m. until the business closes on Fridays and Saturdays, the settlement states.

• Bar officials also must identify existing security cameras located within the premises and “cooperate with law enforcement by preserving video evidence for 30 days upon the request of law enforcement,” according to the settlement.

• A decibel reader must always be placed “at the nearest public access point” of the bar for employees, contractors, law enforcement and city of El Paso officials to inspect.

• Bar officials also agreed to “maintain an inside noise level that complies with the City of El Paso's noise ordinance,” the settlement states.

• A policy must be adopted that “discourages employees and/or contractors from interrupting, disrupting, impeding or interfering with a peace officer while the peace officer performs a duty or exercises authority imposed or granted by law,” according to the settlement.

• All employees must pass Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s Seller Server Certification class within 20 days of the bar reopening.

• The bar also must “support all efforts to stop illegal activities that occur on the premises by calling 911 when the owner, manager, or employee observes illegal activity occurring on the premises,” the settlement states.

• The bar must remove all customers and fire all employees who engage in illegal drugs sales or “assaultive contact.”

• Fort Bliss Directorate of Emergency Services officials must be allowed at the bar to enforce the off-limits prohibition on military service members from being at the location, the settlement states.

• The bar also must abide by city of El Paso building and fire codes, follow occupancy requirements and not allow known gangs or people wearing gang-affiliated clothes or patches.

• Employees must check IDs before serving alcohol.

All terms must be met for at least a year, the settlement states.

The bar also was required to pay a $5,000 bond before it was allowed to reopen.

If any of the terms are not followed, the court could order the bar closed for a year, the owners could be found guilty of civil contempt, which could lead to a jail sentence of up to 30 days and a fine of up to $10,000, the settlement states.

List of establishments off-limits to military

Dreams Cabaret, 13299 Gateway West Blvd.

Jaguars Gentlemen's Club, 113477 Gateway West Blvd.

Rockin’ Cigar Bar & Grill, 226 Cincinnati Ave.

Back Nine Bar and Lounge, 1441 N. Zaragoza Ave.

Cool Arrows, 800 N. Zaragoza Road

Herb N Legends, 1920 N. Zaragoza Road

Best Food Mart, 6200 Dyer St.

Bo-De-Gas Graff Head Shop, 1791 N. Zaragoza Road

Members of the military at Fort Bliss, White Sands Missile Range and Holloman Air Force Base are prohibited from entering or patronizing the listed businesses, which are deemed "detrimental to welfare of service members." Fort Bliss issued the list on March 26, 2021.

