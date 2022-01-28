Rockingham County shooting leaves one dead

BROADWAY — Authorities said a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Rockingham County, according to a press release.

The shooting was drug-related, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday on Zirkle Lane, located on the north end of the county, the sheriff's office said an armed Page County man confronted a man and a woman in the doorway of their residence. The male resident was also armed with a gun.

A verbal exchange at gunpoint occurred over an ongoing dispute between the parties, which quickly escalated as the male resident shot the Page County man at the entrance to the home, the release said.

The dead man was identified as Dudley Rodriguez Jose Billings, 31.

No charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Man dead following shooting in Rockingham County