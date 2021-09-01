Rockingham Crime Report: Sept. 1

Sep. 1—August 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:09 a.m., police responded to an auto dealership on US HWY 74 following a report of a suspect cutting a catalytic converter, valued at $1,800, off of a victim's vehicle. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:38 p.m., police responded to a residence on Steele Street following a report of a suspect stealing assorted PS4 games, valued at $350, an EBT card, 26 pills of Oxycodone, valued at $260, and 60 pills of Xanax, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:32 p.m., police responded to a residence on Roberdel Road following a report of a suspect causing a disturbance. The Rockingham Police Department charged Daniel Olas Tyrone Johnson.

August 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:42 a.m., police responded to US 220 HWY near Greene Street following a report of a suspect taking a catalytic converter and damaging a radiator, valued at $1,000, from a vehicle. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:38 a.m., police responded to Auto Zone on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect taking a catalytic converter, valued at $100.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:22 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect taking assorted grocery items, valued at $95. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:56 p.m., police responded to the train tracks on Biltmore Avenue following a report of a suspect running from law enforcement. The Rockingham Police Department charged Jamie Lee Ledwell.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:41 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect shooting a firearm. Three .45 caliber shell casings were found on the scene. The case is inactive.

August 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:12 a.m., police responded to a residence on Brook Avenue following a report of a suspect hitting a victim in the face. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:32 p.m., police responded to a residence on Armstead Street following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim and damaging a residence window, valued at $100. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:31 p.m., police responded to a residence on Brookfield Road following a report of a suspect hitting a victim with a bat. The case is inactive.

August 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:20 a.m., police responded to a residence on Brook Avenue following a report of a suspect discharging a firearm at a Mercedes and causing damage, valued at $400. The case is active.

August 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:10 a.m., police responded to US 74 HWY near Biltmore Avenue following a report of a suspect pointing a gun at a victim. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:09 a.m., police responded to the Rockingham Post Office on Franklin Street following a report of a suspect pointing a gun at a victim. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:21 p.m., police responded to Blacks Tire Service following a report of a suspect taking a victim's 9MM pink camo Ruger handgun, valued at $400. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:48 p.m., police responded to a parking lot on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $300, and a radiator, valued at $400, from a Honda Civic. The case is inactive.

