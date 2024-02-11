Rockingham man arrested on child sex charges stemming from a tip from Wisconsin

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested for indecent liberties with a child, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation started when officials from Green Bay, Wisconsin contacted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to report a victim in their jurisdiction who filed a report of an incident that took place in Richmond County.

Investigators obtained search warrants and on Feb. 9, 76-year-old John Daniel Roberts was arrested.

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail without bond for the charges of:

Statutory sex offense with a child by an adult

Indecent liberties with a child

His first court hearing is on Thursday, Feb. 15.

