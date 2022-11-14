Rockingham man arrested after pointing gun at neighbor's house

Nov. 14—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office arrested a Rockingham man after he threatened a neighbor with a gun and began yelling threats.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Rohanen Avenue in reference to a suspect with a gun.

Deputies reviewed video footage of the incident from the caller. They identified William Frederick Kranz, 43, as the suspect in the video who pointed a gun toward the victim's house.

According to a press release, deputies spoke to Kranz at his residence where he denied the incident. Then, deputies confronted Kranz with the footage and noticed illegal narcotics within his residence.

Kranz surrendered the handgun, the residence was secured and a search warrant was obtained.

During the search, deputies seized the narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Kranz was arrested and charged with felony with intent to distribute meth and marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond.