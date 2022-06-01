Rockingham man charged with kidnapping

Jun. 1—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged a Rockingham man with kidnapping after beating her and maker her feel as if she could not leave.

Jimmy Jermaine Williams, 36, is charged with one felony count each of second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

On Saturday, May 28, deputies responded to a residence on Deanna Lane to speak to a victim of a recent assault.

The victim claimed that Williams hit and kicker her numerous times causing bruising and swelling. The victim said she did not feel free to leave and feared what would happen if she attempted to escape.

Deputies traveled to the location of the assault on Daniels Lane to identify Williams. He refused to come outside, and deputies obtained a search warrant. Williams was subsequently arrested.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Williams has previous convictions for assault and illegal drug and firearm possession dating back to 2003.

Williams was processed into the Richmond County Jail and placed under a $100,000 bond. He's scheduled to appear in District Court on June 13.