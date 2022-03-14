Rockingham man charged with possession of illegal drugs, firearm

Mar. 14—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged a Rockingham man with cocaine possession and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Damon Devante-Daequea Thomas 28, is charged with one felony count each of felony possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of marijuana; one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and was served for an outstanding warrant for injury to real property.

On Friday, March 11, a patrol deputy initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 74 after recognizing the suspect and was aware that he had an outstanding warrant, according to a press release.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, he suspected the smell of marijuana. The suspect allegedly admitted that he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle.

The suspect was asked to step out of the vehicle and was placed under arrest for the outstanding warrant.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, deputies found a 9MM handgun and a container with suspected powder cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was processed into Richmond County Jail and placed under a $17,000 bond.