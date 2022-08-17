Rockingham man shoots victim; prohibits them from leaving, calling for help

Aug. 17—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged a Rockingham man with shooting an individual in the leg and then prohibiting the victim to leave the residence or call 911.

Rashad Andrews Guallet, 40, is charged with with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, second degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault by pointing a gun.

On Sunday, August 14, at 5:26 a.m., a deputy was flagged down and advised of a gunshot victim on Church Street in East Rockingham. The victim was transported to FirstHealth EMS and flown to a trauma center.

Witnesses to the incident told deputies that Guallet had been arguing with the victim at 4:00 a.m. According to a press release, Guallet shot the victim with a shotgun and refused for her or a witness to leave or call 911.

Guallet was later located and arrested. He was processed into the Richmond County Jail under no bond.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Guallet has prior convictions for robbery and assault.