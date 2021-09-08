Rockingham woman charged with drug trafficking

Sep. 8—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged a Rockingham woman with multiple felonies related to the possession and sale of both heroin and methamphetamine.

Jennifer Mullins Knight, 44, of Cauthen Drive, has been charged with one felony count each of trafficking opium or heroin, possessing methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule II substance, selling a Schedule I substance, delivering a Schedule 1 substance and possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule I substance.

Knight has been charged with one misdemeanor count each of possessing drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, at 3:50 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Midway Road following a report of a suspicious vehicle driven by a white female who was allegedly "flashing" a handgun, according to the Sheriff's Office. The vehicle was located in the parking lot of a convenience store on U.S. 74 West.

During their investigation, deputies reported locating the related drugs listed above, along with a handgun, glass smoking pipes, marijuana cigarettes, syringes and prescription pills, court records show.

Knight has been placed into Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

