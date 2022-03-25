Rockland Awards 4 Restaurant COVID Revival Grants; More Available

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY — The first four applicants for federal American Rescue Plan money earmarked for local businesses under the Reviving Rockland Restaurants Grant Program have reached the award stage.

Cornetta’s Restaurant and Marina in Piermont, Diddy’s Soul Food and Lounge in Suffern, Lynch’s Restaurant in Stony Point, and AquaTerra Grille in Pearl River are the first restaurants to reach the contract phase with awards ranging from $17,000 to the maximum $25,000, Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Legislature Chairman Jay Hood Jr. announced Thursday.

The program is reimbursing businesses between $5,000 and $25,000 for past or future expenses for eligible outdoor dining COVID-19 mitigation equipment.

"Restaurants stepped up and did everything in their power stay open for business through the pandemic and we are committed to doing whatever we can to help them," County Legislature Chairman Jay Hood Jr. said. "This grant will remain open until the funding is exhausted. We encourage all restaurants to apply as soon as they can."

Restaurants have faced many difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic such as periods of closure, reduced capacity, or declining revenues when customers were unable or unwilling to dine-in. These challenges had significant negative impacts on restaurant employment and the economy, county officials said.

"We have made great progress in recovering from the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic with our January unemployment rate reaching 3.3 percent, but we must continue to support our local restaurants which are a vital part of our economy," Day said. "These organizations support our residents, and it is our duty to support them in return, however possible. I’m proud to reimburse restaurants for unexpected costs forced upon them by the pandemic and this program will help ensure their economic recovery stays on track.”

In total, Rockland County received $63 million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which is geared towards helping residents and businesses fully recover from the pandemic. The Reviving Rockland Restaurants Grant Program is utilizing $500,000 of ARPA funds to support local businesses.

U.S. senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Mondaire Jones said the $63 million Rockland County received through the American Rescue Plan was being well used in the Reviving Rockland Restaurants Grant Program to help mom-and-pop businesses.

"As we adjust to the world around us, I encourage foodies from all over the region to support their favorite local restaurant and dine in or take out their favorite meal as we celebrate this year’s special Hudson Valley Restaurant Week," Gillibrand said.



The Reviving Rockland Restaurants program is still accepting applications and businesses are encouraged to apply. Eligible entities include restaurants, food stands, food trucks, bars, saloons, lounges, taverns, bakeries, delis, cafes, breweries, wineries, and other similar places of business.

Eligible expenses include, but are not limited to:

Tents

Heat Lamps or other electric heating equipment

Additional tables and chairs for outdoor dining

Market Umbrellas

Plexiglass Shields

Tarps

Patio Fencing

For more information and to download an application visit this county webpage.





This article originally appeared on the Nyack-Piermont Patch