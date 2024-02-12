Rockland BOCES opens preschool to connect kids with key education support earlier

WEST NYACK - Ian Alcantara-Beltre holds up a plastic ball, calls out "Red!" and goes the next one, and calls out "Green!" as he skips around the sensory room at Rockland BOCES preschool.

The 3-year-old, one of 16 students at the new preschool, was 100% on naming colors and demonstrating other developmentally appropriate skills, including hopping, jumping, and a friendly greeting of "Oh, hi!" during a recent visit to his class.

Ian and his classmates have a preschool slot because BOCES launched the program in December. Children age 3-5 with an Individualized Education Plan, or IEP, can access free preschool. But only if there's space.

More kids need support

Rockland has several nonprofits that offer preschool programs for kids with exceptional needs, said Christine Ditrano, BOCES executive director of student services. But the number of children needing early support continues to grow as the seats available remained static.

So kids who have been identified as needing preschool services can't get them because there's no space in local programs.

"COVID didn't help," Ditrano said. Children learn language and social interaction by modeling; both were limited for many at the height of the pandemic. Children born at the beginning of the pandemic are now preschool age.

Children identified with educational needs can receive Early Intervention from age 0-3, then preschool from 3-5 before starting kindergarten. Children may end up in their home district for kindergarten, in either a regular or exceptional needs education class, or may attend a program with more specialized supports, like BOCES' Jesse Kaplan School.

The state Health Department partners with counties to oversee Early Intervention Programs. The New York State Education Department provides preschool for children with specially designed educational needs, with counties operating as liaisons between local school districts and the state.

Hector Rivera Santiago, 3, sits in the canoe with the help of teaching assistant Kaitlin Duffy in the sensory room at Rockland BOCES preschool in West Nyack Feb. 7, 2024. The preschool recently opened to support children with exceptional needs.

In Rockland, the need for preschool placements grew as some providers were leaving the field amid pandemic shutdowns, said Donna Bogin, child program coordinator for the Rockland County Department of Health.

The lack of access to childcare, nursery school and recreational programs for little ones during the pandemic "increased the number of kids who now need preschool to catch up on basic age appropriate skills," Bogin said.

Rockland BOCES preschool currently has space for 16 children (two classes of eight kids, with one teacher and two assistants in each) but the program could be expanded if needed.

Why early support is so crucial

Earlier supports could mean better outcomes. The preschool folds things like speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy into the play day, which goes from 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Speech language pathologist Desirae Zagaroli repeats words while building with Alma Collado, 4, during class at Rockland BOCES preschool in West Nyack Feb. 7, 2024. The preschool recently opened to support children with exceptional needs.

During a recent class period, speech language pathologist Desirae Zagaroli was playing a sorting game with 4-year-old Alma Collado. Sign language was woven in, a frequent support for youngsters with speech delays.

"Play is the key to developmental milestones," Ditrano said.

The kids are having fun, but they are also working hard on skill-building. At one point, Matthew Sajin, 4, needed a break so walked over to his seat at the class horseshoe table, color coded for every child, for a little quiet time.

While the teachers and staff make the day fun for the children (there are plenty of laughs and lots of hugs), the important work of building developmentally appropriate skills always takes precedence.

By the time kids reach kindergarten, those who weren't able to get early services are often behind, Ditrano said. "We're playing catch-up already."

