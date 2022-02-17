Rockland counselor's license suspended after being accused of sexually assaulting client

Feb. 16—If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault's 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

ROCKLAND, Maine ― The state has suspended the professional licenses held by a Rockland drug and alcohol counselor after he was accused of sexually assaulting a client.

Adrian A. Counce, 43, of Rockport was arrested earlier this month on a charge of gross sexual assault following a Jan. 27 incident at a client's home. Last week, the state's alcohol and drug counseling board voted to issue an emergency suspension on Counce's two professional licenses until the criminal matter is resolved, according to a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Professional and Financial Regulation. Counce held licenses as a certified clinical supervisor and a certified alcohol and drug counselor.

Counce was working for Eureka Counseling Services, in Rockland, at the time of the alleged assault, according to court documents. The agency is no longer licensed as a substance use disorder service agency with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Eureka Counseling Services previously held a conditional license but it expired on Feb. 5 and the agency did not apply to renew it, according to a DHHS spokesperson.

A message left Monday with Eureka Counseling Services was not returned.

The client who Counce allegedly assaulted had reached out to Eureka Counseling Services to complete an alcohol education, evaluation and treatment program she was required to take to get her driver's license back, according to court documents.

On Jan. 27, Counce met with the client for their first session, which he suggested take place at her home. After explaining the treatment program to the client, Counce made statements insinuating that he could help have her license renewed faster if she gave him what he wanted, according to an affidavit written by Knox County Sheriff's Detective Justin Twitchell.

Counce then allegedly made advances towards the woman and sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

Following the alleged assault, Counce told the victim if she told anyone it would ruin his family and career. The next day, after telling him she felt uncomfortable, Counce tried to set up another session with the victim "to talk about this," according to court documents.

The alleged assault was reported to the Knox County Sheriff's Office and when police interviewed Counce, he initially denied having any sexual contact with the victim. But upon further questioning, Counce admitted to having sex with the woman but claimed it was consensual.

Counce was arrested on Feb. 3 and brought to the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. He was released on Feb. 5 on $25,000 cash bail.