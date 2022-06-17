Rockland County man accused of killing Orange County resident

A Rockland County man has been charged with murdering an Orange County resident, state police said.

Joseph Janulewicz was arrested Friday and accused of killing Brian Romney. Police said Romney, a Greenwood Lake resident, had been reported missing and was found dead at a home in West Nyack.

Janulewicz, 63, lives in West Nyack, but police did not say whose home Romney's body was found at.

State police said Greenwood Lake police contacted them on Tuesday about Romney, 56, who was missing. The investigation led to the discovery of Romney's body and the arrest of Janulewicz, but no other details have been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Janulewicz faces a felony charge of second-degree murder. He was set to be arraigned in Clarkstown Town Court on Friday.

Clarkstown police, the district attorney's offices in Rockland and Orange counties, and the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office also helped with the investigation.

