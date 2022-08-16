Rockland County man gets life without parole for murdering baby's mother and grandmother

NEW CITY – A 35-year-old Hillcrest man was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison without parole for shooting and killing his infant's baby's mother and grandmother in Clarkstown two years ago.

A Rockland County Court jury convicted Robert C. Williams III in April of murdering Kathleen Castor, 27, and her 63-year-old mother, Wanda Castor.

Robert C. Williams III

The 2020 killings occurred with Williams and Kathleen Castor’s then-infant child Anastasia inside a cottage the mother and daughter rented on the Tolstoy Foundation property along Lake Road in Valley Cottage.

Valley Cottage double homicide: Suspect had order of protection against him

Arrest: Rockland man arrested in shooting deaths of mother, daughter: Clarkstown police

Guilty: Hillcrest man convicted of murdering former partner, her mother, in Valley Cottage home

The child had been placed in the custody of Rockland Child Protective Services.

Authorities said Kathleen Castor had a stay-away order of protection against Williams when he shot both women on May 26, 2020, with a .40-caliber gun.

Clarkstown Police Chief Raymond McCullough and Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh during a press conference on the homicide arrest of Robert C. Williams III at police headquarters in New City June 1, 2020.

The order of protection had been issued by the Integrated Domestic Violence Court in November 2019. The couple had been together for about a year, Clarkstown Police Detective Lt. Tom Ronan said at the time of the double homicide.

The jury convicted Williams of conviction of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.

Williams' attorney, former Rockland District Attorney Michael Bongiorno, has said his client plans to appeal the verdict. Bongiorno, a former Rockland district attorney, represented Williams with David Narain. Bongiorno said Williams was the baby’s father.

“I believe there are significant appellate issues that deal with search and seizure,” Bongiorno said.

Bongiorno said he and Narain will file the appeal and an appellate attorney would be appointed to represent Williams.

Story continues

Rockland County Court Judge Kevin Russo sentenced Williams to life without parole on the first-degree murder counts; 25 years to life on two second-degree murder counts 15 years for the weapons possession and two to 4 years each on the criminal contempt counts of violating a court order of protection.

Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh said domestic violence cases are some of the most common to cross the desks of county prosecutors. In 2018, there were about 1,000 arrests for domestic violence involving physical or sexual abuse; this number only accounts for the crimes reported.

"We are concerned that one of the consequences of the pandemic is the rise in domestic violence cases," Walsh said.

Staff writer Nancy Cutler contributed to this report.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal.

Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rockland double murder: Robert C. Williams sentenced to life in prison