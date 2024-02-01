Rockland County woman shot dead at home, suspect kills himself as cops close in

A Connecticut man killed a woman in Rockland County and then took his own life as cops closed in, according to police.

Lawrence Byrd, 53, was quickly identified as a suspect in the killing of a 56-year-old woman in Ramapo on Wednesday morning, cops said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9 a.m. and found the woman dead on her front porch from multiple gunshot wounds, News 12 Westchester reported. The victim has not been publicly identified.

An investigation of the shooting led to Byrd, who lived in Norwalk, Conn. Ramapo police determined Byrd had fled to Connecticut and alerted their counterparts in Stamford.

Officers in Stamford spotted Byrd just before 4 p.m. They began following him, but when one officer stepped out of a vehicle, Byrd pulled a gun and shot himself in the head, according to a statement from Stamford police.

Byrd was rushed to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead 21 minutes after cops first spotted him, police said.

Byrd and the woman he killed were in a long-term relationship, Ramapo Police Chief Martin Reilly told the Rockland/Westchester Journal News. Police had been to the woman’s home multiple times on domestic violence calls, according to News 12 Connecticut.

Investigators believe the woman was trying to run away to a neighbor’s house when Byrd killed her, police told News 12 Westchester.

Chief Reilly did not say exactly what evidence led police to identify Byrd as a suspect and quickly pursue him in Connecticut.

“The investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time,” Ramapo police said in a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post. “However, this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.”