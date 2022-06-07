Rockland delays eviction in violation-riddled apartment house; landlord making repairs

SPRING VALLEY – The landlord of a violation-riddled apartment building was given more time to make repairs and the county has put off evicting tenants from the Ridge Avenue two-story structure, officials said Monday.

The Rockland Office of Building and Codes backed off its original deadline, as the landlord is making an effort to cure 27 violations that led the office to declare the building unsafe.

Since being cited, the owners hired an engineering firm to deal with structural issues and a company to repair the fire escapes, Building and Codes Director Ed Markunas said Monday. He estimated more than 40 people live in the building's 20 apartments.

Rockland Office of Codes Director Ed Makunas at 17 Ridge Ave., in Spring Valley May 19, 2022. The apartment building has been declared unsafe because of violations of fire and safety codes.

The engineer filed a work plan and the work will start when the landlord submits and receives approval for a building permit, Markunas said. The work is estimated to take about four months to complete.

17 Ridge Ave: Rockland Office of Building and Codes issues violations

Rockland crackdown: More than 40 may be removed from unsafe apartments

Spring Valley inspections: Rockland targets Spring Valley buildings with severe problems

The landlord also has corrected several violations, including replacing missing carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, lighting, exit signs and the front door, Markunas said.

For the landlord demonstrating good faith, Markunas said, "we are granting the property owner an extension to complete the necessary repairs, but still have an expectation that they are completed in a timely fashion.”

In lieu of an administrative hearing, Markunas said the office is working on a consent agreement with the landlord. The agreement focuses on the landlord assuming responsibility for the violations and agreeing to make necessary repairs in exchange for a potential reduction in penalty.

The property owners, Abraham and Sarah Mandlovic of Milton Place in Spring Valley, have declined to comment.

The county initially gave the landlord 15 days to either make repairs, evict the tenants or demolish the building. The office posted the yellowish building as "unsafe" on May 17.

Story continues

Tilted floor at 17 Ridge Ave., in Spring Valley May 19, 2022. The apartment building has been declared unsafe because of violations of fire and safety codes.

A March 28 inspection at 17 Ridge Ave. found floors sagging and sloping, fire escapes that did not reach the ground, fire-protection doors that did not close to prevent the spread of fire and smoke, and an absence of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, officials said. The walls, stairs, and masonry had cracks, officials said, among other violations. Electrical hazards were found throughout the building.

Enforcement, not fines is the goal, county says

While the state has empowered the county to crack down on unsafe and uninspected housing, building, and schools in Spring Valley, evicting tenants is problematic. Part of the burden to find suitable housing and ensure the tenants were not homeless would fall on Rockland Social Services and other departments.

Enforcement of fire and building codes remains the ultimate goal, officials have said, though the county is issuing heavy fines. Inspectors have completed about 450 inspections and found more than 900 violations, according to the office.

Markunas has said Abraham Mandlovic told an inspector the building's condition hasn't changed since he bought the property 26 years ago under A&S Realty LLC. The price was $626,000 on April 30, 1997, according to the Ramapo Tax Assessor's Office website.

Spring Valley had marked 17 Ridge Ave. with failed inspections prior to the county takeover, In 2019, for example, three apartments failed a fire inspection and the building was marked failed following a January fire inspection.

Markunas said he didn't know if the building had been inspected and hasn't seen village paperwork or details of any follow-up. The county's March 28 inspection found multiple violations.

Markunas said the office's inspectors have found violations in many buildings since taking over the village's inspectors and prosecuting violations on Feb. 14.

The office inherited a backlog of more than 800 buildings that have gone uninspected for years for fire and building code compliance, officials said. The county will eventually initiate inspection schedules for apartment complexes, businesses, and private schools.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal. Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rockland delays evictions as Spring Valley landlord makes repairs