Rockland and Hudson Valley police departments getting $10M in drug forfeiture funds

When the result is millions of dollars, better late than never works for Hudson Valley law enforcement agencies.

After four years of bureaucratic delays, police agencies are getting more than $10 million in reimbursement for costs of their investigative work with federal agencies taking down a drug company, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York., said Tuesday in a news release.

Reimbursement: Schumer, cops demand share of $16M from DOJ for drug prosecution

For the Rockland Sheriff's Office, that means $1.8 million. Orangetown police will get $1.6 million, while Westchester County will get $1.5 million and Yonkers police $1.37 million. Putnam County Sheriff's Office gets $1.3 million while two Orange County police departments - New Windsor and Woodbury - and get $1.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

During a news conference in Rockland in July, officials said departments were owed the money from the federal government takedown of a criminal pharmaceutical company.

The Rochester Drug Cooperative illegally trafficked in opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl from 2012 to 2019, when executives were indicted. Department of Justice prosecutors got $16.16 million in penalties from the company. The penalty covered costs accrued by the federal government and the police agencies.

Schumer pressed for the payments, writing U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland urging him to fast-track the payments to cover the local costs. Schumer's office said the senator also spoke with the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration to cut through red tape.

"I promised them I would not stop fighting until they got the millions they were owed, and today a promise made is a promise kept,” Schumer said in a news release on Tuesday.

Schumer, the Senate majority leader, said the reimbursements will help ease the financial strains on the departments.

“After years of delays, police departments across the Hudson Valley are now finally getting paid the $10+ million they have rightfully deserved for helping the feds keep our communities safe from drug trafficking," he said.

Rockland Sheriff Louis Falco praised Schumer. Falco had been frustrated by the lack of federal payments and the burden placed on his budget.

“I extend my gratitude to Senator Schumer for his instrumental role in securing the funding for our law enforcement efforts in the joint DEA task force," Falco said.

"His commitment to ensuring the safety of our community is commendable, and this support will significantly enhance our ability to continue to combat drug-related crimes and hold offenders responsible,” Falco said. “Together, we stand united in our mission to create a more secure environment for our community and our country.”

The federal government owes the Clarkstown Police Department several million dollars from a fraud investigation involving cryptocurrency.

Officials credited the departments for playing a pivotal role with the DEA Westchester Tactical Diversion Squad Task Force in bringing down the Rochester Drug Cooperative. Company executives were indicted under the Controlled Substances Act for their involvement in the illegal sale of opioids and their failure to report suspicious orders.

Prosecutors said the company acted at the direction of its senior management, including Laurence F. Doud III, the company’s former chief executive officer, and William Pietruszewski, the company’s former chief compliance officer.

The Rochester Drug Cooperative knowingly and intentionally violated federal narcotics laws by distributing dangerous, highly addictive opioids to pharmacy customers that it knew were being sold and used illicitly, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District in Manhattan said in a 2019 statement.

As a result of the company's nefarious scheme, RDC’s sales of oxycodone tablets grew from $4.7 million to $42.2 million – an increase of approximately 800 percent.

During the same period of 2012 to 2016, RDC’s fentanyl sales grew from approximately 63,000 dosages in 2012 to over 1.3 million in 2016 – an increase of approximately 2,000 percent.

The original forfeiture penalty stood at $20 million, but the company went bankrupt after paying $16.1 million.

