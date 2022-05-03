Rockland man charged with sending child porn to undercover officer

May 3—NEWBURY — A Rockland man charged with sending child porn to an undercover Newbury police detective was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail Monday following his arraignment in Newburyport District Court.

Christopher Laforce, 38, of Webster Street was charged with distributing material of a child in a sexual act on Dec. 27 and sent a court summons, according to court records.

After reporting to court on his own Monday, Laforce was placed into custody moments after his arraignment and will remain behind bars unless he posts bail. Should Laforce post bail, Judge Allen Swan ordered him to stay away from anyone under 18 and stay off social media.

According to Newbury police, Laforce contacted an undercover detective on the social media site Kik on that day in December. While in a private chat room, Laforce sent Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski five media files most of them containing child porn. Wojtkowski was posing as "an adult male" when Laforce messaged him.

'The user asked the UC (undercover) persona 'so you like younger teen girls too right? Acting in an UC capacity, I responded in the affirmative which prompted the user to send five media files to the UC account," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.

Four of the files included pornographic images of children as young as 8 years old, according to the officer's report.

"The user sent additional messages suggesting an interest in sexual conduct with children, moreover asked the UC persona if he would rape a teen with him," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.

Four days later, Wojtkowski received a search warrant to check out Laforce's Kik account. On Jan. 7, Kik complied with the warrant and handed the detective enough information to link Laforce with the account. That led to the detective getting a search warrant for Laforce's computer and smart phone. Wojtkowski served the warrant when visiting Laforce's residence on March 22. He eventually issued Laforce a summons to appear in court.

Wojtkowski soon learned that the state police were investigating Laforce for child porn based on earlier interactions.

During Laforce's arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte said Laforce has a sizable criminal record with convictions for assault and battery and burglary. After both convictions, Laforce violated probation conditions.

His record, plus Wojtkowski's report, warranted a high cash bail, according to Belmonte.

"The facts are disturbing to say the least," Belmonte said.

Laforce's attorney, Stephen Roth, said his client was a lifelong Massachusetts resident who came to court on his own to face the charge. Roth went on to say that the probation violations were due to drug addiction problems and asked Swan to set bail at $1,000, the most Laforce could afford.

