Rockland political consultant charged with stealing $7,000 in campaign funds

NEW CITY — Political operative Michael Bookman faces felony charges involving the theft of more than $7,000 from a candidate's campaign, according to Rockland prosecutors.

A Rockland grand jury indictment charges the 40-year-old Bardonia resident stole from a campaign committee while managing the campaign.

The indictment charges Bookman with felony counts of third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records and a misdemeanor of issuing a bad check.

The top count of grand larceny carries a maximum state prison sentence of 2 1/3 to 7 years upon conviction. Sentencing is at the discretion of the judge based on factors, including the crime and personal and criminal history.

The District Attorney's Office didn't release the name of the candidate whose campaign account was purported to be pilfered. The indictment doesn't name the candidate. Bookman has worked for several campaigns over the years.

During a four-month period, the indictment accuses Bookman of stealing more than $7,000,

More than four months after the bank closed the campaign account due to insufficient funds, Bookman wrote a check to the candidate for a loan repayment purporting to represent the balance in the campaign account, the prosecutor's office stated.

“Ensuring transparent and lawful campaign management is paramount to preserving the integrity of our democratic process," District Attorney Thomas Walsh said in a statement. "Our office is committed to holding individuals accountable when they exploit their positions for unlawful gain.”

County Court Judge Rolf Thorsen arraigned Bookman on the charges and released him without bail pending hearings. Executive Assistant District Attorney Carrie Ciganek is the prosecutor.

