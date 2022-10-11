Rockland Ponzi scheme: Vania May Bell sentenced to 6 years, helped father rip off millions

A Rockland-based investment advisor was sentenced on Tuesday to six and a half years in federal prison and financial penalties topping $8.5 million for conspiring with her father to rip off more than a dozen clients out of millions of dollars.

U.S. District Court Judge Roman Nelson sentenced Vania May Bell on her May guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She admitted in court and on audio to helping Hector May steal more than $11 million from 15 clients through an elaborate Ponzi scheme.

In addition to the prison sentence, Roman ordered Bell to three years of supervised release, pay $8,041,233 in restitution, and forfeit $589,942. There's no parole in the federal system, though inmates can earn time off for good behavior.

Bell, 57, of Montvale, New Jersey had worked as comptroller and chief compliance officer since 1993 for her father's New City-based Executive Compensation Planners. May started the investment company in 1982. Bell faced up to 20 years and a maximum fine of $250,000.

In a release, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Damian Williams said the pair "pilfered the retirement savings of over 15 victims, including vulnerable aging couples, close friends, relatives, and an employment pension plan of a construction company.”

Hector May, once a prominent Rockland Republican activist, is serving 13 years in prison after being sentenced in August 2019.

Federal prosecutors announced Bell's indictment on two conspiracy counts a day after the federal judge sentenced her father.

Prosecutors describe scheme

May's company worked with a broker-dealer and facilitated the buying and selling of securities for clients, maintaining the accounts. May and Bell convinced clients they should withdraw their money for Executive Compensation Planners to purchase their bonds, rather than a broker-dealer.

Instead of purchasing bonds with their clients' money, prosecutors said, May and Bell spent the money on business and personal expenses and paid some clients to perpetuate the scheme and conceal the fraud.

Williams said Bell was instrumental to the scheme. She processed and spent client money from the investment firm's custodial and operating accounts, watching the money dwindling and helping her father achieve more thefts at many months’ ends. She also faked account statements that made people believe that they held millions, even when she knew their money was gone and she wielded her role as chief compliance officer and comptroller to help conceal the fraud.

In an audio recording made in 2016, Bell said of May's operation, "I am the backbone that saves his butt in every promise he makes out of there. . . . There is nothing in this office that I don’t know, haven’t touched, haven’t seen, haven’t done, haven’t taught."

May admitted his crimes before being sentenced.

"I stand before you today, a man who committed financial misdeeds," May said. "I take full responsibility. I am a liar and a thief," he said.

