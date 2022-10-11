Rockland school employee arrested on child enticement charge

A Rockland school employee was arrested for allegedly enticing a child under the age of 16, according to a statement from East Bridgewater Police.

According to officials, Peter Tolan, 58, a custodian at John W. Rogers Middle School allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a detective posing as a 15-year-old on a social media app.

Tolan allegedly agreed to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl at an East Bridgewater residence for a sexual encounter later that night.

Members of the East Bridgewater police department proceeded to the agreed upon location and arrested Tolan when he entered the parking lot.

A search of Tolan’s phone found messages that matched those sent to the undercover officer earlier in the day.

It was discovered Tolan was an employee of a nearby school district during the booking process. Police officers made contact with the school and informed officials that Tolan was issued a verbal no trespass order.

According to a statement by Rockland Public Schools, Tolan has been placed on leave pending the outcome of his criminal case.

Tolan was released on $500 bail and arraigned in Brockton District Court Monday. Tolan was ordered to have no contact with minors, is prohibited from using social media, applying for a job within a school system, is ordered to stay away from Rockland Public Schools and cannot leave the state.

A pre-trial hearing is set for November 30.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW