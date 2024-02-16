Rockland sheriffs, police on scene of school bus crash in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY — Police were on the scene of a school bus crash Friday.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Department and Spring Valley police had cordoned off an area near the entrance to South Madison at West Funston Avenue, where neighbors were beginning to gather. Haztolah EMS were also reported to be on scene.

Police investigate the scene of a school bus crash on Madison Ave. in Spring Valley on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

A bystander, who declined to give her full name, said the school bus was carrying children 5 to 6 years old.

“It was a madhouse earlier,” the woman said. “Parents of the kids on the bus were trying to cross the line to check on their children, but police took them one by one to see them.”

Another bystander said the bus driver was “destroyed.”

Authorities said details related to the crash would be released at a later time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Police investigating school bus crash in Rockland County NY