Rockland slapped with lawsuit claiming former police officer used excessive force on an 81-year-old woman

Mar. 7—An 81-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Rockland claiming a former police officer used excessive force on her during an arrest, which she said violated her constitutional rights.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court in Portland on behalf of the woman, Glennis Lane of Vinalhaven, who was 80-years-old at the time of the May 2020 incident. Former officer Micheal Rolerson is accused of using excessive force.

Rolerson was one of two Rockland police officers who were fired in the fall of 2020 after they beat several porcupines to death with their batons while on duty.

Named in the lawsuit as defendants are the City of Rockland, City Manager Tom Luttrell, Rolerson, former police chief Chris Young, and several unnamed police officers who Lane's attorney said they are still working to identify. An intent to sue notice was sent to the city in April 2021.

Lane was arrested by Rolerson on May 21, 2020 at a Rockland apartment complex where Rolerson was having her son's truck towed after he was arrested.

But Lane tried to move the truck into a parking space, prompting Rolerson to allegedly grabbed her, "then proceeded to batter, manhandle, and otherwise use unnecessary force towards Ms. Lane, causing multiple visual injuries and bruises," according to the lawsuit.

When Rolerson placed Lane under arrest, the handcuffs were excessively tightened, Lane claims.

Lane was charged with assault and refusing to submit to arrest, though the charges were ultimately dismissed due to insufficient evidence, according to the lawsuit.

After the arrest, officers allegedly did not document Lane's injuries or provide her with an opportunity to seek medical treatment, which is against department policy, according to the lawsuit.

Through the lawsuit, Lane is seeking a jury trial and an unspecified amount of damages.