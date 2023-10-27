Rockland undercover cops arrest seven for dealing drugs, including fentanyl, DA says

NEW CITY - Rockland undercover investigators arrested seven people on drug distribution charges, the District Attorney's Office said.

The Rockland residents are accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl, and prescription pills. The arrests followed a months-long investigation into narcotics sales in Spring Valley, Clarkstown, and Haverstraw, authorities said on Thursday.

The investigation came under the Drug Task Force's "Operation Clean Streets."

Arrested were:

-- Edwin Salazar Ramirez, 23, of Spring Valley, on two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

-- Oscar Palencia Lopez, 19, of Spring Valley, on three counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

-- Carlos Valle Cazares, 37, of Nanuet, on four counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

-- Refar Maisonneuve, 37, of Nanuet, on two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

-- Rafael Olivo, 59, of Stony Point, on two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

-- Danielle Logan, 38, of Congers, on two counts each of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

-- James Valle, 26, of Nyack, on four counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

The criminal counts usually reflect drug buys by task force operatives.

The arrests continued a crackdown on drug dealing across the county, District Attorney Thomas Walsh said in a release posted on the office's Facebook page.

Walsh said that earlier this week the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced that the Drug Task Force assisted local, state, and federal authorities in recovering over 100 pounds of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and oxycodone carrying an estimated street value of $4 million from a pizzeria in the Bronx last week. Authorities said the drug operation potentially supplied narcotics to the region.

In February, investigators arrested Congers residents and seized five kilos of cocaine and weapons following a joint investigation with the DEA.

In July, investigators arrested a 25-year-old Congers man on federal charges of fentanyl dealing and causing two deaths and multiple overdoses involving the narcotic.

The crackdown comes amid a crisis involving fentanyl and opioid use, with 70 overdose deaths reported in Rockland in 2021, authorities said.

Walsh said the seven arrests under Operation Clean Streets "underscores the unwavering dedication of numerous law enforcement agencies joining forces to rid our streets of dangerous narcotics."

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal.

