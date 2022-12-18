Rockland woman indicted in crash that killed Randolph police officer

A Rockland woman has been indicted on charges that she was drunk and high on drugs in Hingham when her car collided with a vehicle driven by an off-duty Randolph police officer, who died in the crash.

Kaleigh Davidson, 35, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury Friday on charges including manslaughter, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over age 60 in the death of Randolph police officer Michael Beal, District Attorney Timothy Cruz' office said in a news release.

The crash occurred the morning of May 14 on Route 3 south. Beal, 61, of Norwell, was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been a Randolph police officer for more than 35 years.

He was on the way to pick up his wife, Carol, when he died. They were planning to attend their youngest daughter's graduation from nursing school at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.

Cruz said State Police determined that Davidson was traveling at more than 100 mph when the crash occurred. They said she was under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, Suboxone and benzodiapines.

Davidson was taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries. She will be arraigned on the charges in Brockton Superior Court. The date was not announced.

Randolph police officer Michael D. Beal was killed in a crash on Route 3 in Hingham.

In addition to his wife, Beal left eight children and six grandchildren.

Shortly after the crash, Randolph Police Chief said Beal was a family man and always put his children first.

"You can't find anyone to say a bad word (about him)," Marag said. "He was a foundation for this department. He was a caring and humble officer. He really was what you would want in a police officer in terms of demeanor, dedication to the job."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Rockland woman indicted in death of Randolph cop