Rockland's proposed $870M budget decreases taxes by 2%, funds land preservation, adds jobs

POMONA - Rockland property owners will see an estimated 2% county tax decrease under an $870.70 million budget proposed on Monday by County Executive Ed Day for 2024.

The decrease follows two years of zero tax increases. The 2024 fiscal plan offers an estimated tax of $1,200 to $1,300, depending on assessed property value, Deputy Finance Commissioner Steven Grogan said after Day unveiled the fiscal plan at the Rockland Health Department Exhibition Hall.

The county bill is the lowest compared to taxes paid by property owners to school districts, towns, and villages. Residents also pay into special government funds like sewers and garbage and recycling collection.

Day's budget plan offers a bevy of spending on jobs, programs, infrastructure, and more land preservation from development.

Dark clouds hovering but Day optimistic

But Day, while optimistic about how far the county has come fiscally and about where it's headed, noted odorous signs on the horizon. He spoke about the state government withholding pass-through aid from the federal government, a decline in mortgage tax, less film revenue due to the recent union strikes, and a sharp rise of 15% in pension costs.

The county stands to lose $9 million as New York State phases out the federal reimbursement to municipalities for Medicaid costs, known as enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage or eFMAP. Day said the $9 million annual loss is equivalent to a 6.8% tax increase and $3 billion statewide over four years. Medicaid, health care for the poor, remains a major cost for the county

Day, a Republican former legislator from Clarkstown, said the county is fiscally stable enough to overcome the revenue losses. He insisted county finances have come full circle since he became county executive a decade ago.

The county also can fall back on a $90 million nest egg in surplus taxpayer savings over the years, based on a 2022 audit. No surplus funds went into the 2024 budget, Grogan said.

County making final deficit payment

At the time, Rockland faced a $138 million deficit and stood on the brink of insolvency. The county took out a $96 million deficit bond. The final $13.1 bond payment is included in the proposed 2024 budget, ending the deficit.

Day credited conservative spending, oversight by county commissioners and employees, and working with the Legislature for the county's improved fiscal position heading into 2024. Grogan told him the county has received a double A rating, a step from the top, which helps with low interest on borrowing.

"I am so proud to announce that our finances are the best they have ever been in Rockland’s history," Day said. "We are one of the fiscally strongest counties in New York with top-tier bond credit ratings, achieved by only six other counties statewide.

Day's proposed budget will be reviewed by the Legislature's Budget Review Committee and eventually voted on by the 17 members by a December deadline. The 17 legislators can make changes to the budget. Day can veto any changes, opening the door for votes to override his vetoes.

Day's proposal of - taking in revenues and costs - raises spending over the 2023 budget of $812.4 million. The proposal includes a bevy of spending on programs, jobs, infrastructure, and land preservation.

The Day budget depends on $285 million in sales tax revenues and $128 million in property taxes.

Some highlights of the spending plan:

A net of 56 more jobs - abolishing 19 vacancies and adding 75 jobs. The county employs 1,933 people in the proposed budget, compared to 2,161 employees in 2014.

The Personnel Department gets an employee whose role will be to recruit and retain workers. The department also will spearhead a management enrichment program. Day said that by year's end, 90 employees will have graduated from the Emerging Leaders Training.

$5 million more for the county's open space acquisition. The program started with $30 million.

$2 million in grant money for small businesses and restaurants.

$10 million in grant money to municipalities and non-profits for Urban Green Space aimed at new parks and playgrounds across the County at no cost to local taxpayers.

$1.5 million more for the HERROS program that provides college tuition reimbursement for responders, such as volunteer firefighters and emergency, medical services. The program provides up to $6,000 in college tuition for their service to the county.

A new position of veterans specialist to assist our Veterans Service Agency as claims for service have risen 80%.

A three-member maintenance crew within the Highway Department to maintain bridges. The county has rehabilitated 11 bridges costing $40 million - with only 5% coming directly from county tax dollars as the state and federal governments cover the rest.

Day said the 2024 "budget is a blueprint for a brighter future, one that prioritizes the well-being of every resident, the growth of our economy, and the sustainability of our environment." I urge each member of this esteemed Legislature to deliberate on these proposals with diligence and a shared vision for the betterment of our County."

