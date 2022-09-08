Rockledge boy, 16, attacks grandma in kitchen, fatally stabs her, police say

A 16-year-old Rockledge youth is in custody after police said he stabbed his grandmother in a pre-planned attack.

The teen was expected to appear before a Brevard County judge Thursday afternoon.

He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Rockledge Police Chief Joseph LaSata said.

He said the teen was home with his grandmother Wednesday night when he attacked her in the kitchen of a residence in the 900 block of Carolina Avenue.

The teen then alerted the Sheriff’s Office about the stabbing.

Officers arrived at the home and spotted the woman in the kitchen, police reported.

The teen was taken into custody.

This story will be updated.

